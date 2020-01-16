Serenity Community Counseling, LLC opens at the Skyway Professional Center last week

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

After spending the last 17-plus years as a grief counselor in the Auburn-Opelika area, Jenny Filush-Glaze has transitioned to her own private practice called Serenity Community Counseling LLC.

Located within the Skyway Professional Center Business Park, Filush-Glaze’s new venture officially opened last Monday.

Filush-Glaze’s list of services is broad – she wants to help people of all ages and creeds through a gamut of issues, ranging from anxiety and depression to divorce and self-esteem issues.

“Deciding to do this was not an easy choice, because grief and bereavement is something I’ve been doing forever. But, this will help me be able to reach more people,” Filush-Glaze said.

Originally from Macon, Georgia, Filush-Glaze chose to attend Auburn University to realize her childhood dream of becoming a counselor, finishing in 1997 with her undergraduate and master’s degrees.

Starting as a mental health counselor with East Alabama Medical Center, she would hold that position for the next eight years. In 2003, she joined EAMC’s Hospice Advantage (now known as Compassus) and Bethany House as a grief counselor and worked in that position until Dec. 20 last year.

Filush-Glaze also shares her expertise and insight through daily blog posts and weekly columns published in the Opelika-Auburn News and Valley Times News. She has two published books to her credit, both of which are available for purchase on Amazon.

After the March 3, 2019 tornadoes, Filush-Glaze contracted with Lee County Schools to provide counseling for families and students affected by the storms. She goes and visits families across the county each Friday to help guide them through their grief and pain.

Serenity’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information or to schedule an appointment or consultation, call 334-742-9102 or send email to jfilush@charter.net. The office is located at 3320 Skyway Drive, Suite 802.