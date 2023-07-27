Senior-Heavy Beulah Football Ready to ‘Flip the Script’

BY NOAH GRIFFITH

FOR THE OBSERVER

BEULAH —

Beulah’s high school football team hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018, and it has posted a losing record every year since. The Bobcats are ready to put those years behind them.

According to head coach Matthew Johnson, and his players at High School Media Days in Opelika on Tuesday, this year’s team has built an identity around the gym. That has come with Athletic Director Adam Johnson requiring athletes to work out over the summer in hopes of setting a new standard of mental toughness around Beulah athletics.

“Adam Johnson is the principal and also the athletic director, and we’re very aligned in our thinking and our beliefs of what we need to do to have a successful year,” Matthew said. “He allows us to stay in the weight room — he’s big on that. If you play a sport [at Beulah], you’re required to work out. Coach Arnett is our strength and conditioning coach, and he’s done a wonderful job.”

Matthew talked about his team having a united goal, mental toughness and being bought into the plan to “flip the script.” The Bobcats only have three wins in two years under Matthew, going 2-8 in 2021 and 1-9 last season.

However, Beulah, led by 14 seniors out of 35 players, is confident that 2023 will be a year that stands out from the past several years.

“My experience the last five years has been a lot of losses and not too great of seasons,” said senior Ethyn Prestridge. “This year, I’m very excited because I think we’re going to do the best we’ve done in many years.”

As a result of the increased time in the gym, Matthew sees more confidence in his players as opposed to past teams who often felt outmatched and outsized by opponents before the game even started.

That newfound mental toughness, confidence and swagger, accompanied with the talent on both sides of the ball, gives him reason to believe his team can put together a year similar to the 8-3 team in 2018. Matthew was serving as the offensive line coach at Beulah at the time.

“That team (2018) is so similar to this one, and this year’s team is senior-heavy,” Matthew said. “They genuinely love to play with each other. When week three comes and then week seven and it’s hot or you know, whatever, these guys are going to be there like it’s week zero. It’s just a bond they have, so it’s very similar in that aspect.

“Another very similar aspect is the type of quarterback we have. Demarion Foreman is one of the most athletic players I’ve been around. He not only has a strong arm, but he has speed. He’s very dynamic. So a lot of stars are aligning — you know, very similar to that team that made a playoff run.”

Matthew also listed senior Bronson DuBose, who led the team in tackles last year, senior right guard Josh Jarrell and senior wide receiver L.J. Fitzpatrick, who was a state placer in the long jump, as players to watch this season.

He listed the team’s depth on defense as another strength for the Bobcats.

“We have eight defensive backs that we can rotate in, and that’s the same with our defensive line,” Matthew said. “Our defensive line is going to be really tough this year. I’m excited about it.”

Starting Aug. 17 with a home tournament versus Woodland and Gaylesville, Beulah will go for its best season in recent history in Matthew’s third season at head coach.

BEULAH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

– Aug. 17 (Tournament): vs. Gaylesville & Woodland

– Aug. 25: @ Abbeville

– Sept. 1: vs.Loachapoka

– Sept. 8: vs. Saks

– Sept. 15: @ Walker Wellborn

– Sept. 22: OPEN

– Sept. 29: vs. Prattville Christian

– Oct. 6: vs. Dadeville

– Oct. 13: @ Childersburg

– Oct. 20: vs. Randolph County

– Oct. 27: @ Weaver

– Nov. 3: @ Horshoe Bend