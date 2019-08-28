Sen. Doug Jones ranks among most bipartisan senators according to a newly released report

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Quorum Analytics has released a new report ranking Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) among the most bipartisan members of the United States Senate. The report analyzed the bipartisan actions taken by Members of Congress so far in the 116th Congress. Of the bills Senator Jones has cosponsored this year, 47% are led by a Republican.

“Bipartisanship means more than simply reaching across the political aisle; it means finding common ground. I have always believed that in Alabama, and in America, we have far more in common than we have that divides us. As a United States Senator, I’ve taken that approach to a number of important issues that impact our people every day – issues like health care, education, jobs – ensuring that we have the strongest possible national defense, and so many others. That is reflected in the strong bipartisan record my team and I have built in the Senate. If we can set aside the divisive partisan politics, we can work together and actually get things done,” Jones said.

Jones has also led a number of bipartisan proposals that have been signed into law, including his Civil Rights Cold Case Records Collection Act, Rural Health Liaison Act, Fair Access for Farmers and Ranchers Act and the Broadband Connections for Rural Opportunities Act.

So far this year, more than half of the bills Senator Jones has introduced have earned Republican cosponsors.