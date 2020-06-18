Secretary of State, Alabama League of Municipalities Create Municipal Poll Worker Guide

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Last week, the Secretary of State’s Office and the League of Municipalities released the first ever municipal poll worker guide to assist Alabama’s municipalities in the administration of municipal elections.

This guide was created to assist with poll worker training and to answer any Election Day questions poll workers may have.

“Education is of utmost importance when it comes to election training. I am grateful for our collaboration with the League to publish this informative document that will ensure a smoother and more efficient elections process for the 463 municipalities across the state,” stated Secretary of State John H. Merrill.

“The creation of the Alabama Municipal Election Polling Official Guide will ensure consistency and integrity throughout the election process,” said Greg Cochran, League of Municipalities Executive Director.

“Democracy is the foundation of our country and the League is pleased to collaborate with the Secretary of State on this important guide.”