Second Community Vaccine Drive Happening April 13-15

Contributed by Opelika Housing Authority

East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) and Opelika Housing Authority are

collaborating to provide a COVID-19 community Pfizer vaccination event for

anyone age 16 and older. Gov. Kay Ivey announced that beginning April 5 the

Department of Public Health would extend eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to include all individuals age 16 and older.

Current Vaccination dates and locations are as follows:



Potter-Daniel Boys & Girls Club (1610 Toomer St., Opelika): Tuesday, April 13, 2021 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

Hyatt Homes Apartments (1202 Samford Place, Opelika): Tuesday, April 13, 2021 1:00p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Camp Hill Homes Apartments (125 Henderson Drive, Camp Hill): Thursday, April 15, 2021 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon



Registration is required through Opelika Housing Authority’s Resident Services Department.

Deadline to Register is April 12, 2021.

Anyone interested in receiving the vaccination will be required

to pre-register with the Opelika Housing Authority, prior to the

scheduled vaccination dates.

To register, if you are a resident of the Opelika Housing Authority and need transportation assistance or if you have questions, please contact OHA’s Resident Services Coordinator,

Mr. Jasper Washington, as soon as possible at (334) 749-5468,

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Again, the deadline for registration is April 12, 2021 for these

current scheduled vaccination dates in order to prepare the total

number of Pfizer vaccines to be administered on the scheduled

days.