    Second Community Vaccine Drive Happening April 13-15

    Photo by Hannah Lester

    Contributed by Opelika Housing Authority

    East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) and Opelika Housing Authority are
    collaborating to provide a COVID-19 community Pfizer vaccination event for
    anyone age 16 and older. Gov. Kay Ivey announced that beginning April 5 the
    Department of Public Health would extend eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to include all individuals age 16 and older.

    Current Vaccination dates and locations are as follows:

    Potter-Daniel Boys & Girls Club (1610 Toomer St., Opelika): Tuesday, April 13, 2021 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

    Hyatt Homes Apartments (1202 Samford Place, Opelika): Tuesday, April 13, 2021 1:00p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

    Camp Hill Homes Apartments (125 Henderson Drive, Camp Hill): Thursday, April 15, 2021 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon


    Registration is required through Opelika Housing Authority’s Resident Services Department.

    Deadline to Register is April 12, 2021.
    Anyone interested in receiving the vaccination will be required
    to pre-register with the Opelika Housing Authority, prior to the
    scheduled vaccination dates.

    To register, if you are a resident of the Opelika Housing Authority and need transportation assistance or if you have questions, please contact OHA’s Resident Services Coordinator,
    Mr. Jasper Washington, as soon as possible at (334) 749-5468,
    Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Again, the deadline for registration is April 12, 2021 for these
    current scheduled vaccination dates in order to prepare the total
    number of Pfizer vaccines to be administered on the scheduled
    days.

