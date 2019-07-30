Scott Ritchie hired as new municipal court clerk

Special to the

Opelika Observer

The City of Opelika is excited to announce Scott Ritchie as its new municipal court clerk. Ritchie will supervise operations of the city’s court and is responsible for supervising staff, performing court functions, monitoring and managing cash receipts, overseeing customer service and preparing budgets.

Ritchie steps into this position following Anita Comer’s retirement in June.

“I am very excited to begin my life’s next chapter with the City of Opelika. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the Municipal Court staff, and I am thankful to be able to work for, and assist, the citizens of this amazing city,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie has an extensive resume showing his expertise working in the municipal court field. He comes to Opelika from the city of Auburn where he performed the duties of assistant court clerk at the Auburn municipal court. There, he was responsible for processing records, files and pleadings into court; he was the pre-trial diversion coordinator, the community service coordinator and the payment plan coordinator; and served as the back-up for the court clerk. In addition, he developed and monitored all court records and served as a leader and resource for employee concerns and issues.

Prior to his work in Auburn, Ritchie served as a police officer for two years in Auburn and a deputy sheriff for six years in Lee County. He was also with the New York State Marine Services and the New York State Park Police from 1994 to 2006.

“As you can see, with more than 20 years in law enforcement, Scott is deeply committed to serving the community. He has dedicated his entire career to guide and support those he serves. We are fortunate to have him join the Opelika team and look forward to the work he will provide to our city and our citizens,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.

Ritchie is married to Jaymi Carter-Ritchie and they have one son.