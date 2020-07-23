Sand Hill Recycling Center responds after protests

By Hannah Lester

After several weeks of protest, city and county meetings and conference calls, the owners of the Sand Hill Recycling Center have finally responded to accusations by protestors.

The Sand Hill Recycling Center was formed in 1997 as a way to transport and process inert material such as trees, stumps, etc.

Local resident Terry Buford has taken up a fight to have the site either cleaned up or moved due to the health concerns that he said Sand Hill Recycling Center has caused to the nearby neighborhood.

Over the past several weeks, Buford, along with county activist Rev. Arthur Dowdell and former County Commissioner John Andrew Harris, have held protests across the road from Sand Hill Recycling (4520 US-29).

More information on the protests can be found in the article, ‘Neighborhood protests for change against Sand Hill Recycling Center’ (https://opelikaobserver.com/neighborhood-protests-for-change-against-sandhill-recycling-center/ .)

Until recently, the owners of Sand Hill Recycling Center, Richard and James Starr, have not spoken about the accusations of health problems arising from the site.

A letter and Proactive Mitigation Plan and Best Management Practices packet was published on July 14, however, which addressed several of the concerns.

“At Sand Hill Recycling, accepting, processing, recycling and disposing of the material in

a safe, environmentally sound manner is paramount,” the letter said, written by the Vice President of Operations, Jason Sanders. “Sand Hill Recycling is dedicated

to the development and implementation of recycling techniques for all commodities that

have a sustainable use.

“We have and will continue the endeavor to search for and promote recycling that is beneficial to Lee County, City of Auburn, Auburn University, surrounding municipalities and its citizens. Sand Hill Recycling does not accept household or hazardous waste. Sand Hill Recycling does accept construction and demolition, cardboard, paper, glass and vegetative debris for recycling or disposal. Less than 100 yards from Sand Hill is the Lee County citizen household trash transfer station.”

Sand Hill Recycling is implementing several practices to maintain environmental safety, Sanders said in the packet.

“The installation of two professionally installed cameras at a cost of $19,400 to monitor the facilities operation 24 hours a day, allowing management to react in a timely manner,” he said. “These cameras are currently installed.”

A windsock has also been installed. Two Buffalo Turbine water misters and two water trucks are also installed at the site.

Many residents have complained about the smell, and Sanders addressed this as well.

“Odor Management Topical Treatment Solutions have been purchased and will be

used regularly as an added effort to neutralize and eliminate unpleasant odors,” he said.

Odor Blocks were also installed in June.

“Sand Hill commissioned an environmental engineer and landscape professional to design a berm in addition with trees and ground cover to control dust emission, paper debris, sound and site on the south side of the facility,” Sanders said. “The berm is designed at 14 feet tall and constructed of suitable soil. On top of the berm will be 36 Cryptomeria trees and covered with Asiatic Jasmine. The berm is currently being constructed as of July 7th, 2020, with a completion date of no later than October, 1, 2020.”

Additionally, the piles of material will be lowered, which Dowdell said he has noticed lately when out near the site.

Dowdell has made it clear, however, that the neighborhood no longer wants the site cleaned up, but moved.

“This must be done to save lives,” he said.

Similar Situations:

Buford, Dowdell and Harris joined Buford’s neighbors on a conference call Wednesday to discuss the situation with others who may know how to proceed.

Brenda Hampton from Lawrence County was on the conference call and shared how she and her area had been through a similar situation.

“We had the same problems here with the landfill,” Hampton said. “Of the sicknesses that I’m hearing, they’re the same illnesses that we have. In that landfill you’re probably dealing with some PFOAs and some PFOs, which is toxic, it’s cancer.”

Hampton said she and supporters dealt with ADEM and Alabama’s State Health Officer Scott Harris in an effort to have the landfill removed, which they did.

“What you need [in Lee County] is some environmental attorneys and I’m going to give [Dowdell] a list of environmental attorneys,” she said.

Buford’s attorney, Julian McPhillips, is a civil rights attorney but said he will welcome any help from environmental attorneys, however.

“It’s just an atrocious situation,” McPhillips said. “I’ve done some environmental law in the past but I’m not an expert.”