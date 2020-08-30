Ruth Elaine Young Royer

Ruth Royer of Opelika was born to the late Ruth Gladys and Willard M. Young in Freeborn County, Minnesota on Nov. 19, 1930 and passed away at Arbor Springs on Aug. 19, 2020. She was 89 years old.

She was a member of Auburn United Methodist Church and Grace United Methodist Church. She raised her family in Kansas City, Kansas and later retired to the south in order to be closer to family. Ruth devoted her life to teaching, she had a servant’s heart and taught every grade at least one year. She taught regular classes as well as special education, she had a fantastic sense of humor, and she left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be dearly missed, Ruth was active in the Lions Club and Toastmasters, as well as the Methodist Women’s Circle.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland H. Royer.

She is survived by her children, Jan Drummond (Dan), Randy Royer (Tricia), Dave Royer (Natalie); grandchildren, Danielle and Turner Drummond, Mandy Royer (Donnie), Shanna Moriarty (Chuck), Kristy Bass (Thomas), Shannon Key (Travis), Aaron Royer, Cameron Royer (Shiane), and Kaylynn Peel (Tyler); great grandchildren, Maxx, Cooper, Hadley, Madilyn Ruth, Hollie and Kason; sisters, Edith Grosland and Bonnie Boyle (John); brother, Russell Young, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Visitation was held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Aug. 24, from 10 to 10:50 a.m.

Funeral service was held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. Interment followed at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.