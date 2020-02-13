In the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama
In Re: Estate of
Russel Earl Hodges, Deceased Petition to Probate Will
NOTICE
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RUSSEL EARL HODGES, deceased, having been granted to MICHELLE JEAN HODGES, on the 29th day of January 2020, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claim against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
s/Raymond L. Jackson, Jr./ Raymond L. Jackson, Jr.
Attorney for
MICHELLE JEAN HODGES Executor of the Estate of RUSSEL EARL HODGES
Legal notice: 02/05/2020, 02/12/2020, 02/19/2020
