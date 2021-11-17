R&R Landscaping Receives National Award of Excellence

Contributed

R&R Landscaping is proud to have earned an Award of Excellence by The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) for its work in residential design/build projects within the Auburn community.

Its winning project, Lawnless in the South, showcased an outdoor space for a client with “a passion for plants and zero time to care for them.” The homeowners built this home to simplify and intentionally limit the need for maintenance crews coming in and out all the time. With these goals in mind, they requested impactful plant variety, no lawn and as much privacy as possible.

Each year, the National Association Landscape Professionals Awards of Excellence recognizes exceptional commercial and residential lawn care and landscape installation, maintenance and design projects from around the nation. This year 140 awards were bestowed to companies for their outstanding work.

“We are honored to receive this award, particularly for just doing what we love to do,” said Claire Goldman, R&R principal and head of Design/Business Development. “Each day, our team goes above and beyond to provide the best landscape design and installation services to our clients, and we’re thrilled to be recognized for our work.

Pictured left to right: Lane Mobley, director of operations; Charlie Goldman, principal; and Bo Arnold, production manager.

“This project in particular was special, as the installation was happening during our local 200-year flood. It was a trying install, but our team persevered and we were able to provide the homeowners with a beautiful outdoor space that brings them joy.”

For more information about the Awards of Excellence, visit: www.landscapeprofessionals.org/LP/Membership/LP/Awards/Awards_of_Excellence.aspx

ABOUT R&R LANDSCAPING

R&R Landscaping is a design/build landscape company serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Auburn, Opelika and Lake Martin areas. They seek to enhance the beauty, function and value of outdoor spaces through exceptional design and service. To learn more, visit rrlandscapes.com.

ABOUT NALP

The National Association of Landscape Professionals represents an industry that employs nearly 1 million landscape, lawn care, irrigation and tree care professionals who create and maintain healthy green spaces for the benefit of society and the environment. For more information, visit LoveYourLandscape.org.