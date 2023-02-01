RPM Living Enters Auburn Market

CONTRIBUTED BY RPM LIVING

RPM Living, the nation’s seventh-largest apartment manager, has entered the Auburn market after being awarded management of Samford Square, a 756-bed community serving Auburn University. Auburn marks the third new market RPM Student has entered in the past few months.

Located on Auburn’s fastest Tiger Transit route, Samford Square offers premium convenience for residents, plus an array of amenities to complement the student lifestyle. The gated community features 246 two-, three- and four-bedroom furnished units with bed-to-bath parity, hardwood-style flooring, private balconies with added storage and in-unit washer-dryer combos. Shared amenities at Samford Square include a resort-style pool, upgraded clubhouse, 24-hour fitness studio, theater lounge, sand volleyball court, hammock garden, cybercafé, tanning booth and resident activity room.

“We’re thrilled to expand our student presence into Alabama in such a strong market like Auburn with our new client,” said Heather Sizemore, senior vice president of operations at RPM Living. “Samford Square is an exciting first property for us in the area, and we’re looking forward to furthering our presence in the region and continue building on our strong partnerships.”

