A funeral Service for Mr. Ronald (Ronnie) Wade Hill, 67, of LaFayette, Alabama, was held Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. at LaFayette Heights Baptist Church. Pastor Chuck Goodwin officiated. Burial followed in the Union Hill Community, at Pleasant Grove Congregational Christian Church Cemetery.

The family received friends on Wednesday, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at LaFayette Heights Baptist Church.

Mr. Hill passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at EAMC Lanier. He was born on Jan. 17, 1955, in Pensacola, Florida, to Ralph Wade Hill and Frances Fant. He was a member of LaFayette Heights Baptist Church. He worked with the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman most of his life. He enjoyed being with friends and family and loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly. He loved life. He had a great personality and loved to laugh. His generosity and love were appreciated by many.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Kathy Guthrie Hill of Dadeville, Alabama, son, Ronald Hill of LaFayette, Alabama, and brother Tim Hill (Rhonda) of Dadeville, stepdaughter Autumn Tanner of Dadeville, several nieces, nephews and cousins, grandchildren, Michael (Buddy) Bagsby (Asheton), Austin Goggins (Bre), Alex Baxley, Alli Baxley, Abbi Baxley and three great-grandchildren, Payton Goggins, Baxlee Goggins and Jazmyn Houston.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Olin Gabriel and Janie Fant; W.I. and Clema Hill and son Jason Hill.

The family will accept flowers or a memorial contribution to LaFayette Heights Baptist Church or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directed.