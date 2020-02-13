Rogers’ statement after Democrats tabled H. Res. 832

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Congressman Mike Rogers made the following remarks last week after House Democrats voted to table H. Res. 832, privileged resolution to admonish Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Speaker Pelosi’s behavior at the State of the Union is an embarrassment to our nation. The planned tearing up of the official copy of President Trump’s speech was beneath contempt and degraded the office of Speaker. She should be ashamed of her juvenile and petty actions. I am proud to be a cosponsor of H. Res. 832 to disapprove of Speaker Pelosi’s behavior. I congratulate my colleague Representative Kay Granger (R-Texas) for spearheading this important resolution. It is deeply unfortunate that House Democrats refused to allow an up or down vote today on this resolution,” Rogers said.