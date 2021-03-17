Roger Glenn Murphy, 50, of Opelika, passed away on March 14, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Anniston, Alabama, he grew up surrounded by love with his sister Rhonda and brother Clint. During his pre-college years, working side by side with his father and brother in construction, Glenn developed a long list of practical life skills. He graduated from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama, earning a B.S. degree in Chemistry. After college, Glenn joined The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta as a chemist in the Flavor Development Group in 1992. He continued to work in various high-profile jobs including the Formula Management Group, where he reviewed and approved formulas for a wide variety of products from all over the globe. He provided technical expertise and leadership for several computer projects to house The Company’s most closely guarded secrets. Glenn went on disability from The Coca-Cola Company in 2013.

He reconnected with the love of his life, Robin Barbaree in 2003. They were married in New York City on Dec. 5, 2013. Glenn and Robin loved to travel together, with Yellowstone National Park and Paris as favorite destinations.

Glenn Murphy lived an amazing life. He retained an incredible thirst for knowledge in nearly every discipline, including biology, chemistry, art, music, cooking, international cultures and so many others. Well-read and keenly intelligent, Glenn could have a knowledgeable conversation with nearly anyone on nearly any subject.

Always excited to learn, Glenn pursued expertise in a wide variety of hobbies. He was an excellent baker, with specialty cakes and cheesecakes as signature desserts. Glenn was a master landscape designer and builder, focusing on hardscaping, koi ponds and plant selection. An accomplished photographer, he published a picture book of the gargoyles of Notre Dame in Paris. Glenn enjoyed world travel, with joy in Germany, Ireland, France and Italy. Since moving to Opelika, he taught multiple sewing classes at the Opelika Sewing Center, including making beautiful quilts which he shared with friends and family members.

Glenn was preceded in death by his mother, Anne Gibson Murphy, and his father-in-law, Timothy C. Barbaree, Sr. He is survived by his husband, Robin Barbaree, of Opelika; his father, Robert Earl Murphy (Diane); his brother, Clint; his sister Rhonda Setser (Neil); mother-in-law, Lana Jones Barbaree; brothers-in-law Timothy Barbaree, Jr., Rhett Barbaree (Amy) and Taylor Barbaree, along with many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of the life of Glenn Murphy will be held on a later date.

In lieu of flowers, and in remembrance of Glenn Murphy, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Spencer Cancer Center.

Spencer Cancer Center

In Memory of Glenn Murphy

EAMC Foundation

2000 Pepperell Parkway

Opelika, Alabama 36801

www.eamcfoundation 8686.thankyou4caring.org/spencer-cancer-center