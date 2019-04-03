Robyn Bridges of the Auburn-Opelika Tourism Bureau selected for two-year term with Southeast Tourism Society

Special to the

Robyn Bridges, vice president of the Auburn-Opelika Tourism Bureau, has been elected to a two-year term on the board of the Southeast Tourism Society.

Founded in 1983, STS promotes travel and tourism throughout a 12-state region. The organization focuses on education, advocacy, recognition and Networking for travel and tourism industry professionals and their respective destinations. Bridges will serve on the STS board through 2021.

“The STS board of directors are leaders within the travel and tourism industry, who we look to as the visionaries for our organization,” said STS CEO and president Monica Smith. “The board’s leadership provides valuable insight as STS continues to grow and support the tourism industry, particularly in regards to promoting travel to our 12 member states. Each board member brings a unique skillset or expertise that helps us develop programs to enhance professional development within our industry.”

Bridges has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. She was employed with the Hotel at Auburn University before joining Auburn-Opelika Tourism Bureau in 2003.

Bridges has been active on a variety of industry and civic boards and committees, including the Alabama Hospitality Association, the Alabama Travel Council, the Public Relations Council of Alabama, the Southern Public Relations Federation, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County and United Way. She is passionate about the Auburn-Opelika community and sharing the culture of this destination to audiences around the country and beyond.

About STS

Headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, STS is an association that works to unite all segments of the travel and tourism industry through its four pillars of education, advocacy, recognition, and networking.

Established in 1983, STS is an engaged network of 1,000-plus members from twelve states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit SoutheastTourism.org

About Auburn-

Opelika Tourism

The Auburn-Opelika Tourism Bureau is an economic enhancement tool for the communities of Auburn, Opelika and Lee County.

They promote and develop the area through the travel and tourism industry and introduce the unique spirit of Auburn-Opelika to visitors from around the world.

For more information or to view a full calendar of area events, visit www.aotourism.com.

Their office is located at 714 E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn.