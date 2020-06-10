Robert Lofton running for Ward 3 City Council seat

By Natalie Anderson

Staff Reporter

Robert Lofton, a retired veterinarian, is running for the Ward 3 City Council seat of Opelika. Lofton grew up in Louisiana and attended Louisiana State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree before attending Auburn’s School of Veterinary Medicine.

Lofton has been married to Lela Melson Lofton for 48 years, and the two reside in a 100-year-old home as the third generation in the family in downtown Opelika. Lela is a graduate of Opelika High School cand Auburn University. The two have one son, Jesse, who works in the EMS at East Alabama Medical Center while attending Southern Union.

The couple are members of First Baptist Church Opelika, where Robert teaches a Sunday Bible Study class. Robert is also involved in a number of community service projects such as My Jerusalem, Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief and Samaritan’s Purse. He also serves on the advisory committee for Circles Opelika, which is a part of Envision, and is a member of the Chamber of Commerce. Lela is a member of Master Gardeners of Lee County, serves on the Keep Opelika Beautiful Board, sings in the FBCO choir and is involved with other community services.

“I am retired from my profession as a veterinarian and am now involved in managing personal rental property along with volunteering within the community,” said Robert Lofton.

“I have served in local, state and national veterinary organizations. I consider myself to be a problem solver as well as a hard worker. I have had training in communication skills, which has taught me to be a good listener. I believe that what people say is important. My core values include integrity, honesty and financial responsibility. I have the desire and the time to serve the residents of Ward 3 and the Opelika community in whole,” added Lofton.

For more information on how to vote in the upcoming election being held on Aug. 25 and find which City Council member represents your Ward, visit opelika-al.gov.