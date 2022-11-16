Robert “Elbert” Bellflower of Opelika, passed away peacefully at his residence on Nov. 7, 2022. He was 85 years old.

Robert was a member of Lakeside Church of God. He loved the great outdoors; gardening was a favorite hobby of his, he even helped with the community gardens for those in need. Camping and fishing were two of his favorite past times. He lived in Alaska for a brief stint and told many stories of bears and such.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Bellflower; brothers, Benny K. Bellflower and Daniel A. Bellflower.

He is survived by his daughter, Sally A. Bellflower; sons, Robert Earl Bellflower, Bob Lee Bellflower (Heather), and John Walter Bellflower; sister, Mildred Quilly Davis (Bill); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Visitation was held Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Parlor at 11 a.m. A funeral service followed in the chapel at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Vance McCollum officiating.

The graveside service followed at Flat Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery in West Point, Georgia.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home handled the arrangements.