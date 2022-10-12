Resting Pulse to Host Adult Pinewood Derby Fundraiser

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA —

The Resting Pulse Brewing Company will host the first-ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, starting at 5 p.m.

This event is in partnership with the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, Food Truck Friday, Auburn Chamber of Commerce and Smith T Building Supply. The derby is open to individuals, teams of up to five people and corporations.

Individual participants can choose to build their own racer from an official pinewood derby kit, included with the registration fee, or rent a limited number of premade racers. A limited number of corporate sponsorships are also available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The derby will have two leagues: the Standard League and the Outlaw League. All racers in the Standard League must conform to the official Pinewood Derby rules. All racers will be checked to verify they meet all requirements upon checking in at the event. Any racers that do not conform to the official Pinewood Derby rules will be entered into the Outlaw League.

Need help building your racer? Helpers will be outside Smith T (812 N. Railroad Ave.) on Friday, Oct. 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. and University Ace on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. with the tools and expertise to help you build your racer from the kit.

Want to get some brand awareness and community recognition for your company? Sponsorships are available, starting at $500, that include an increasing number of marketing opportunities and at least one free team registration. Just click on the link below, scan the QR code or reach out to get set up.

Once registered, participants needing a kit can pick one up at Resting Pulse Brewing Company with the confirmation email. Participants are asked to make sure they pick up their kit in enough time to build their racer before the derby. Those needing assistance in building their derby racer may come to one of the two build-out days, details to be announced soon. For more information or to register, visit www.91bsa.org/derby or scan the QR code. Proceeds benefit the Chattahoochee Council, BSA.

The Chattahoochee Council, BSA, chartered in 1922, has helped youth develop academic skills, self-confidence, ethics, leadership skills and citizenship skills for more than 100 years. The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law. In 2021, 661 adult volunteers helped carry out the BSA’s mission in the Chattahoochee Valley. The Chattahoochee Council BSA serves youth in Chattahoochee, Harris, Heard, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Talbot, Troup and Webster counties in west central Georgia, and Chambers, Lee and Russell counties in east central Alabama. Available programs include Cub Scouting, Scouts BSA, Venturing and ScoutREACH.