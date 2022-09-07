Mr. Renick Leon Abbott, 77, of Beauregard, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at St. Vincent’s hospital in Birmingham. A graveside service was held Sept. 4, 2022, at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn. A memorial service and visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Auburn First Baptist Church.

Mr. Abbott was a devoted and loving husband as well as father and grandfather. He never met a stranger and had varied interests including music, animals, motorcycles, reading, travelling, and any type of good conversation.

Mr. Abbott is preceded in death by his parents Margaret and Harold Abbott; brother: David Abbott; niece: Ronda Lyon.

Mr. Abbott is survived by his wife Joan Abbott, his daughter Kelly Meeks (Tim Meeks), granddaughter Addison Meeks, as well as his sister Pam Lyon (Ron Lyon), brother-in-law Dannie Frachiseur (Ann Frachiseur), as well as four nephews and a niece.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to any of the following in memory of Renick Abbott.

1. Masonic Children’s Home Endowment Fund located in Macon, Georgia

2. Salvation Army located in Opelika or

3. East Alabama Food Bank located in Auburn.