Remembrance monument installed in Beauregard

By Wil Crews

SportsCrews@opelikaobserver.com

2020-08-28 Memorial Beauregard Remembering

A new monument located at Providence Baptist Church in Beauregard remembers the 23 people killed in the deadly tornado that ripped across east Alabama counties last year. The names of the victims are inscribed into the main layer of the stone monument. The second layer is dedicated to the first responders and volunteers that were called into action. In the middle stands a cross that reads ‘Beauregard Strong,’ an expression of hope and unity that the community used to rally and rebuild after the storms.