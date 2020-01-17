Relay For Life Lee County to kickoff year with Chili Cook-Off on Jan. 23

Special to the Opelika Observer

Relay For Life of Lee County will kick off the 2020 year with a Chili Cook-Off on Jan. 23, a time to bring together those who are fighting cancer and others who want to support efforts to end the deadly disease.

The annual Relay event has been set for April 17 from 6 to 10 p.m. in downtown Opelika around the courthouse square. It is an event and time to honor those who fight cancer daily, remember those who have lost their battle with the disease, and thank the caregivers, donors and others who help in the fight to find a cure.

For more than 20 years, Lee County residents have raised more than $90,000 each year to fight cancer, and money raised helps locals in supporting various efforts including patient care programs as well as help fund groundbreaking research at the national level.

The Chili Cook-Off will last from 5:45 to 7 p.m. in the EAMC Education Center, which is located at 2027 Pepperell Parkway.

“The Chili Cook-Off has become a tradition in Lee County in January, where team captains, members and those interested in learning more about our relay join together for a good meal and hear about our plans for the 2020 Relay For Life event,” said Randy Causey, co-chair for the 2020 event along with his wife, Debra, a two-time cancer survivor.

“Fighting cancer is personal, and it’s something almost every shares because we all know someone who has been affected by cancer,” Debra said. “Joining with those who are fighting the disease, whether they have been diagnosed or because a loved one or friend has, brings us together as one group for a cause we can all get behind.”

“It’s a great time of fellowship and team spirit, and we invite the public to attend,” she added.

Find out more online at www.relayforlife.org/leeal or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/leecountyrelay/ or contact event co-chairs Randy Causey at 334-703-6621; Debra Causey at 334-703-5188 and ACS Community Development Manager Kalyn Frederick at 334-538-9508.