Regenia “Jean” Woodall a lifelong resident of Opelika was born to the late Annette Coram Black and George W. Black in Trion, Georgia on Dec. 6, 1946 and passed away at her home in Opelika, Alabama surrounded by family on Sept. 8, 2020. She was 73 years old.

Jean grew up and graduated High School in Hurtsboro, Alabama when she met and married the love of her life Fred C. Woodall. She spent her life as a pastor’s wife at many Churches in the surrounding area from 1975 until 2017. She was a faithful worker at Frederick’s Funeral Home for over a decade. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a Godly woman who will be missed by all who knew her.

Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Fred C. Woodall; sister, Alma Hayes; nephew, Michael Black.

Jean is survived by her children, Keith Woodall and his fiancé Ruth Ann Barnard; daughter, Kristy Dozier (Bill); grandchildren, Elana Woodall, Hannah Grace Dozier, Gage Woodall, Jessica Bridier (Michael); great grandchildren, William and Walker Bridier; sister, Debbie Hightower; nieces, Brandi Hightower, Brittni Hightower; great nieces and nephews, Gracie and Mason Hightower.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.

A funeral service was held on Sept. 12, 2020 in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Tom Grantham and Pastor Rick King officiating. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations should be made to Hospice Angels (1171 Gatewood Drive Building #100 Auburn, AL. 36830).

The family would like to thank all the caretakers at Compassus Hospice of Auburn and Bethany House, and a very special caretaker and friend Ms. Debbie McGinty.