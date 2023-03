Four years ago, March 3, 2019, the Beauregard community suffered great loss and tragedy when tornadoes claimed the lives of 23 people. Last week, the community gathered at Providence Baptist Church for a special service to honor and remember those who lost their lives. They also recognized first responders and volunteers who played a key role in the recovery of the area in the aftermath of the storms. Former Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, who passed away in June 2022, was also honored.