‘Red Chandelier Boutique’ now open for business in downtown Smiths Station

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

The latest clothing styles and fashions can be found at the recently opened Red Chandelier Boutique in downtown Smiths Station.

Owned and operated by Smiths Station native Christy Blythe, the boutique officially opened its doors April 13 and is slowly but surely building a loyal clientele.

The Smiths Station native said the idea of opening her own boutique had been a dream of hers for nearly 15 years. A librarian at East Smiths Station Elementary, Blythe said she saw a chance to turn her dreams into reality after her husband Jason purchased the land where the Red Chandelier is located last year.

“Smiths Station really needed a cool place like this, and when he started building his storage business (Storage Station) with some retail spaces here, it seemed like the right time to do it. Plus, pairing my love of clothes shopping with my skills of helping people find what they need, it was the perfect opportunity for me,” Blythe said.

In the midst of the clothes racks on Red Chandelier’s interior is the boutique’s namesake, helping add to an atmosphere and shopping experience that leaves customers feeling “beautiful and gorgeous,” according to Blythe.

“We have trendy, stylish things that a high school or college-age girl could wear to school or a special function. But then it spans all the way to the working woman because I have pieces that aren’t just crop tops … they have sleeves and they appropriate for where they work,” Blythe said. “I’ve been a boutique shopper for a long, long time so I already had a vision for what items I believed should be in the store. I don’t stock anything in the store that I wouldn’t wear myself … and with our overhead being lower, I can offer more affordable pieces for people.”

A grand-opening ceremony with representatives from the city of Smiths Station is expected to take place later this month.

Based on demand and a continual growth of Red Chandelier’s customer base, Blythe said she might expand into the neighboring retail space of Jason’s building in the future. She recently launched a website for the boutique and said she hopes to add shoppers “from Smiths Station and beyond.”

Red Chandelier’s current hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call 334-408-4884, like and follow the boutique’s social media pages or visit www.shoptheredchandelierboutique.com.

The business is located at 110 Lee Road 562 Suite B.