PUBLIC NOTICES FOR THE WEEK OF 4-15-2021

The following public notices were printed in the Observer on 4-15-2021 and published to https://www.alabamapublicnotices.com/



NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF GEORGE M. JOHNS, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 24thday of March, 2021, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 24th day of March, 2021.

RANDALL ALLAN JOHNS

Legal Run 3/31/21, 4/8/21 and 4/15/21

–––––––

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

SHARON LEE BLACK,

Plaintiff,

v.

A Parcel of Real Property described as:

Lot 5, John Osborn Theney Estate,

according to and as shown on map or plat of

said subdivision of record in Plat Book 6, at

Page 75, in the Office of the Judge of Probate

of Lee County, Alabama,

And

Gordon Theney, and/or the unknown heirs

Of Gordon Theney,

And

Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D, E, F & G,

Being Persons, Individuals, Firms, Associations,

Partnerships, Corporations or other Entities,

Whose names are otherwise unknown to the

Plaintiff, but who claim interest in and to the

above-captioned parcel of land, and whose

correct names and legal identities will be added

by Amendment when ascertained,

Defendants.

Case No.: CV-2020-900030

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 25th day of January, 2021, a Complaint to Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: Sharon Lee Black, as Plaintiff; A Parcel of Real Property, described below, as Defendant; and unknown persons or entities who cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows:

Lot 5, John Osborn Theney Estate, according to and as shown on map or plat of

said subdivision of record in Plat Book 6, at Page 75, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 18th day of March, 2021.

/s/ Mary Roberson

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

J. Brandon Rice

Of Counsel,

Davis, Bingham, Hudson & Buckner, P.C.

324 East Magnolia Avenue

Auburn, AL 36830

Legal Run 3/31/21 4/8/21, 4/15/21 & 4/22/21

–––––––

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES ALVIN GILCHRIST, JR. DECEASED

PROBATE COURT, LEE COUNTY

NOITCE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Jeffrey D. Gilchrist on the 24th day of March, 2021, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jeffrey D. Gilchrist

Legal Run 03/31/21, 04/08/21 & 04/15/201

–––––––

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF MICHAEL VANCAMPEN, AN ALLEGED INCAPACITATED PERSON

TO: Any relative or interested parties: Lee County DHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of Michael Vancampen. It is ordered that the 29th day of April, 2021, at 9 a.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper. Done this the 26th day of MARCH, 2021.

BILL ENGLISH

PROBATE JUDGE

Margaret A. Mayfied

Attorney for Lee County DHR

Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal Run 3/31/21, 4/8/21 & 4/15/21

–––––––

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD JERRY BROWN, JR. Deceased

Case no.: 2021-171

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 26th day of March , 2021, by Honorable Bill Engli sh, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin Parr

Legal Run 3/31/21, 4/8/21 & 4/15/21

–––––––

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of: Dorothy Krejci, an alleged incapacitated person

TO: Any relatives or interested parties: Lee County DHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of Dorothy Krejci. It is ordered that the 3rd day of May, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may tile their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper. Done this the 2nd day of April, 2021.

Bill English

Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield Attorney for Lee County DHR

Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal Run 04/08/21, 04/15/21 & 04/22/212

–––––––

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PENNY P HUNDLEY, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2021-182

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Joey R. Hundley on the 31st day of March, 2021, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

J TUTT BARRETT

P.O. Box 231

Opelika, AL 36803-0231

Legal Run 04/8/21, 4/15/21 & 4/22/21

–––––––

INVITATION TO BID 21012

Sealed bids for the construction of the Eastside WWTP Upgrades

shall be received at the Purchasing Department, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama until 2:00 pm local time on April 26, 2021. Bids then will be publicly opened and read aloud in Mayor’s Conference Room located on the second floor of City Hall. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto.

Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Work to be done: The work to be completed for the Eastside WWTP Upgrades is described generally as follows:

UV Disinfection System

A UV system consisting of two lamp banks, control systems, and electrical modifications will be furnished and installed in an existing channel following demolition of existing UV equipment.

Micro Bar Screen

A micro bar screen will be furnished and installed in an existing concrete well upstream of existing influent pumps. Site grading and concrete pavement will be required

Influent Wet Well Cleaning

Settled residuals will be removed from the influent wastewater lift station wet well and hauled to a City-owned disposal site.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

Copies of Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the City of Opelika website at https://www.opelika-al.gov/Bids.aspx or obtained from ESG Engineering – contact Margaret Hildebrand at mhildebrand@esgengineering.com. Digital documents will be provided at no charge and hard copies will be provided upon non-reimbursable payment of $200.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

Please note on the proposal form that any addendum issued has been received. Not noting the bid addendum was received may cause you to be disqualified. It is the contractor’s responsibility to check the Owners website regularly to determine if an addendum has been issued.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Eastside WWTP Upgrades

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390) OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 04/08/2021, 04/15/2021 & 04/22/2021

–––––––

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JANICE ELLEN STANSON, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2021-175

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of March, 2021, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

LINDA ANNE STANSON SMITH

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

Legal Run 4/8/21, 4/15/21 & 4/22/21

–––––––

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of the Estate of Gloria Jean Finley, Deceased

Case No. 2021-102

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINSTRATOR AND NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Gloria Jean Finley deceased, having been granted to the undersigned, Cody W. Foote, on the 2nd day of April, 2021, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Cody W. Foote, Administrator,

Estate of Gloria Jean Finley, Deceased

Legal Run 04/08/21, 04/15/21 & 04/22/21

–––––––

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE S. VANBENTHUYSEN, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2021- 187

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Melisa V Love and Kristina J Bartsch on the 2nd day of April, 2021, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

J. TUTT BARRETT

P.O. Box 231

Opelika, AL 36803-0231

Legal Run 04/8/21, 04/15/21 & 04/22/21

–––––––

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ANNIE LEE UNDERWOOD, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Charlene Heard of said deceased having been granted to Charlene Heard on the 8th day of March 2021, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Charlene Heard

Legal Run 04/08/21, 04/15/21 & 04/22/21

–––––––

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA I

n the Matter of: Florence Smith, an alleged incapacitated person

TO: Any relatives or interested parties: Lee County OHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of Florence Smith. It is ordered that the 3rd day of May, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Loo County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper. Done this the 2nd day of April, 2021.

Bill English

Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield Attorney for Lee County DHR

Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal Run 04/08/21, 04/15/21 & 04/22/212

–––––––

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WALLACE HENRY GILMORE, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2021-194

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Christopher Wallace Gilmore on the 2nd day of April, 2021, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Christopher Wallace Gilmore

Margaret Mayfield

Attorney for Administrator

Post Office Box 809

Opekika, AL 36830

(334) 745-0333

Legal Run 4/8/21, 4/15/21 & 4/22/21

–––––––

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY CASE NO. 2021-135

ESTATE OF SUGUNA KUMAR! CHIVUKULA, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of SUGUNA KUMAR! CHIVUKULA are hereby granted to Krishna Kishore Chivukula on the 9th day of March, 2021, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

KRISNHA KISHORE CHIVUKULA

Legal Run 4/15/21, 4/22/21 & 4/29/21

–––––––

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N. Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, May 6th, 2021 at 10:00AM

Caleb Daniel Schofield

1322 N Dean Rd 225

Auburn, AL 36830

Hunting equipment, household items



The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

LEGAL RUN 4/15/21 & 4/22/21

–––––––

STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2021-184

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF JOEL A. KLEIN, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Joel A. Klein, deceased, having been granted to Marianne Klein, this 2nd day of April 2021, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Marianne Klein, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.

Legal run 4/15/21, 4/22/21 & 4/29/21

–––––––

“NOTICE OF LEGAL SERVICE: Michael W. Slocumb & Slocumb Law Firm, LLC.

Slocumb Law Firm, LLC. Has been sued in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court by Raya Greenberger, Case No. 63-CV-2016-900531. Ms. Greenberger seeks money damages for legal malpractice from Slocumb Law Firm’s representation of her from 2012-2014. Slocumb Law Firm must file an answer on or before June 5, 2021 or default judgment will be sought. Yuri Linetsky, Plaintiff’s Counsel, Civil Law Clinic, (205)348-4960, Box 870392, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487.”

Legal Run 04/15/21, 4/22/21, 4/29/21 & 05/06/21

–––––––

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

ONE FACILITY – MULTIPLE UNITS

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1412 Opelika Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:00AM

Leslie Marable-Hawthorne – Unit A13

209 Freddie Dr Tuskegee, AL 36083

Queen Bedroom Set Sofa/ coffee table Kitchen table/chairs

Other household items Clothes

Clara Kirby – Unit 269

601 Ogletree Rd Auburn, AL 36830

Household furniture and boxes

Roderick Dumas – Unit 276

889 Lunsford Dr. Apt 202 Auburn, AL 36830

Unknown

Cory Adams – Unit Q291

521 S Antioch Cir B Opelika, AL 36801

10 Boxes and a bed frame and mattress

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Ru 4/15/21 & 4/22/21

–––––––

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. ________

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcels of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcels from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-1, GC-P District (Rural, Gateway Corridor-Primary Overlay District) to a R-3, GC-P District (Low-Density Residential, Gateway Corridor-Primary Overlay District), the parcels of land hereinafter described:

Parcel A

Commence at the Northwest comer of Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Lee County, Alabama; and run thence South 0 degrees 08 minutes West for 521.3 feet to an iron pin on the Southwest margin of U.S. Highway 280; thence run South 67 degrees 1 minutes 31 seconds East for 3272 feet to an iron pin which point is the TRUE Point OF Beginning of the following described parcel. From said point of beginning continue to run along said Highway margin South 67 degrees 18 minutes 31 seconds East for 348.54 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving said highway margin run. South O degrees 48 minutes East for feet along a fence to an iron pin; thence ren North 88 degrees Oi minutes 11 seconds West for 228.89 feet to an iron pin; thence run North C degrees 08 minutes 03 seconds East for 1,603.61 feet to an iron pin; thence run North 88 degrees 01 minutes 04 seconds West for 115.61 feet to an iron pin; thence run North 1 degree 0 minute 15 seconds West for 500.00 feet to the aforesaid Highway margin end True Point of Beginning.

Parcel B

Commence at the Northwest comer of Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Lee County, Alabama; and run thence South 0 degrees 08 minutes West 521.3 feet to an iron pin on the Southwest margin of U.S. Highway 280, which point is the point of beginning of the following described tot. From said point of beginning, run South 67 degrees 13 minutes 31 seconds East 32.72 feet along said highway margin to an iron pin; thence South 1 degree 00 minutes 15 seconds East 500.00 feet to an iron pin; thence South 88 degrees 01 minutes 04 seconds East 115.61 feet to an iron pin: thence South O degrees 08 minutes 03 seconds West 1608.61 feet along a power line to an iron pin; thence North 88 degrees 01 minutes 11 seconds West 113.61 feet along an old road bed to an iron pin; thence North 1 degree 00 minutes 15 seconds West 2,121.55 feet along a fence to the point of beginning.

The above-described property contains 17.8 acres, more or less, and is located at 5067 Birmingham Highway, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Kevin Rice, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-2083 two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 15th day of April, 2021.

/s/ Russell A. Jones CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 04/15/2021

–––––––

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

1. A public hearing on a request by James McCrory, authorized representative for Bernice Gunn, Marcus Calloway, Belinda Ligon, Dorothy Stringer, Mae Presley, Hattie Parker, and James Hughley property owners, for preliminary and final plat approval of the Ella Mae Family Calloway subdivision consisting of 5 lots accessed from 3716 Calloway Avenue or 4117 Grand National Parkway.

2. A request by Barrett-Simpson, Inc., authorized representative for 280 Land Company, LLC, property owner, for final plat approval of the Hidden Lakes Redivision of Lots 60-63 subdivision consisting of 8 lots accessed from Hidden Lakes Drive.

3. A request by Blake Rice, authorized representative for BC Stone Contracting, LLC, property owner, for final plat approval of the Camelot Townhomes Phase 1 subdivision plat consisting of 9 lots accessed from Merlin Street.

4. A request by Mark Strozier, authorized representative for Wyndham Gate, LLC, property owner, for final plat approval of the Wyndham Village, Phase 1, Section 2 subdivision plat consisting of 19 lots accessed from Gateway Drive.

5. A request by Mark Strozier, authorized representative for Wyndham Gate, LLC, property owner, for final plat approval of the Wyndham Village, Phase 1, Section 3 subdivision plat consisting of 53 lots accessed from Gateway Drive.

6. A request by T.J. Thomas & Mike Maher, authorized representative for Holland Homes, LLC, property owner, for final plat approval of the Fox Run, Phase 1B subdivision plat consisting of 26 lots accessed from the 1300 block of Fox Run Parkway.

7. A public hearing on a request by Richard Hayley, authorized representative for Hayley Investments, LLC, property owner, for conditional use approval for commercial and residential in the C-1 zoning district at 201 South 9th Street.

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact Kevin Rice, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5132 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

Legal April 15, 2021

–––––––

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CARL HOPSON, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2021-101

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of April, 2021, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TRENTON GARRETT HOPSON

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

Legal Run 4/15/21, 4/22/21 & 4/29/21

–––––––

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA S. LAWLER, Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2021-200

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of April, 2021, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

HUGH W. SMITH, Co-Executor

TED A. LAWLER, Co-Executor

Legal Run 4/15/21, 4/22/21 & 4/29/21

–––––––

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GLADYS M. GREGORY,

DECEASED

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: Any unknown heirs of Gladys M. Gregory, deceased, Josh Hensley, address unknown (adult grandson of Gladys M. Gregory, deceased), and John Hensley, address unknown (adult grandson of Gladys M. Gregory, deceased).

Please take notice that a Petition to Probate the Will of Gladys M. Gregory, in the above styled matter has been filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama by Petitioner Sharon Gregory Hinz, a/k/a Sharon Gregory Hines and that the 3rd day of June, 202 l, at 10:00 A.M. (Central time) has been set for a hearing on the same in said Court located at 215 South 9111 Street, Opelika, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this Petition to Probate the Will of Gladys M. Gregory that you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with the clerk of said Probate Court and with counsel for said Petitioner, and/or you must appear the hearing scheduled in this manner.

Done this the 12th day of April, 2021

Hon. Bill English

Judge of Probate Lee County, Alabama

This instrument prepared by:

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 4/15/21, 4/22/21 & 04/29/21