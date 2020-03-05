Providence Baptist hosts remembrance service on March 3

By
opelikaobserver
-
0
152
2020-03-03 A Night of Remembrance
Photos by Robert Noles/Opelika Observer
Pastor Rusty Sowell of Beauregard’s Providence Baptist Church points at a rendering of the planned memorial that will be built on his church’s campus to honor the lives of the 23 individuals who lost their lives during the March 3, 2019 tornadoes during Tuesday’s remembrance service. Turn to A2 for more photos from Tuesday night’s event.
  • 2020-03-03 A Night of Remembrance
  • 2020-03-03 A Night of Remembrance
  • 2020-03-03 A Night of Remembrance

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here