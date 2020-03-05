CommunityEvents Providence Baptist hosts remembrance service on March 3 By opelikaobserver - March 5, 2020 0 152 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 2020-03-03 A Night of Remembrance Photos by Robert Noles/Opelika Observer Pastor Rusty Sowell of Beauregard’s Providence Baptist Church points at a rendering of the planned memorial that will be built on his church’s campus to honor the lives of the 23 individuals who lost their lives during the March 3, 2019 tornadoes during Tuesday’s remembrance service. Turn to A2 for more photos from Tuesday night’s event. 2020-03-03 A Night of Remembrance2020-03-03 A Night of Remembrance2020-03-03 A Night of Remembrance