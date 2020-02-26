Providence Baptist Church hosting ‘Night of Remembrance’ event on March 3

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Providence Baptist Church is hosting a “Night of Remembrance” event on March 3 to commemorate the anniversary of the March 3, 2019 tornadoes and honor the memory of the 23 individuals in the Beauregard community who lost their lives that day.

According to a description on the church’s Facebook page, the event’s focus will be “(remembering) the victims, their families and (reflecting) upon those who came from near and far to help us” and “remember how our Lord has helped us and how He will continue to hold our hand.”

At 5 p.m., there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for a memorial to the victims, which will be built on Providence’s West Campus. The official remembrance service will begin at 6 p.m. and include a message from Pastor Rusty Sowell.

For more information, call 334-745-4608. The church is located at 2807 Lee Road 166.