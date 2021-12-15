Property Manager Joins 360 Management

Contributed by

Three Sixty is pleased to welcome Property Manager Caroline Salemno to its 360 Management office.

“I love forming relationships with my clients,” Salemno said. “Getting to know their personalities, wants and needs, and then helping them find a home that is perfect for them is so fulfilling.”

Salemno grew up in Autaugaville, Alabama where she said she’s pretty sure the cows outnumber the residents. She has been coming to Auburn and attending football games since she was a little girl and has known she wanted to attend the university since she could first say “War Eagle.”

Now armed with a degree in Public Relations from Auburn, Salemno is excited to continue her career in the industry as a property manager at 360 Management.

Outside of work, Salemno can usually be found hanging out with her husband Nick and their two pups, Presley and June. She absolutely loves baking and has a top-secret chocolate chip cookie recipe that is a crowd favorite!

“Caroline is a welcome addition to our team,” said Leigh Brass, branch broker for 360 Management. “We are excited to watch her grow in her role.”

ABOUT THREE SIXTY:

Three Sixty is in the business of home. We offer a family of services including real estate, property management, interior design and staging, vacation rentals and commercial real estate. While our disciplines are varied, our entire team operates from the same set of core values, making Three Sixty the sought after firm to work with in Auburn, Birmingham, and Lake Martin, Alabama. Utilizing forward-thinking and creative processes, Three Sixty strives to make every experience unique and as smooth as possible by providing a consistent partner to maintain the integrity of projects as a whole. As a respected and profitable company, we strive to make a positive impact on the communities that we serve.

To learn more about Three Sixty visit us online at www.concepttoclosing.comkeaUQ= or call 334.887.3601.