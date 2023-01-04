Price of Fitness Memberships to Increase in January

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF AUBURN / ANN BERGMAN

AUBURN —

Auburn Parks and Recreation’s fitness and non-resident basketball memberships for Frank Brown Recreation Center and Boykin Community Center have increased from $25 to $30 as of Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Memberships are a one-time fee and do not expire; however, replacement cards cost $30 and can be purchased online.

Parks and Recreation memberships are available for citizens who live or work in Auburn. A Daily Guest Pass for the fitness center may be purchased for $5 per visit. Members will be required to take a photo during their first visit to Frank Brown Recreation Center or Boykin Community Center. Membership cards can be printed at Frank Brown Recreation Center during regular business hours.

Citizens must have an online account in order to purchase a membership. To access the online system and create an account, visit auburnalabama.org/parks and click “Register.” Those who previously had a membership will have until Dec. 31 to transfer to the new system without a fee. Please call 334-501-2930 if you are a previous member and did not receive the promo code.

For more information about creating an online account or purchasing a membership, please contact Parks and Recreation’s administrative office at 334-501-2930 or registration@auburnalabama.org