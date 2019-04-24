President Trump approves Alabama disaster declaration

Special to the

President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in Alabama, and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and tornadoes from Feb. 19 to March 20.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding in Cherokee, Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Madison, Marion, Morgan and Winston counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Pete Gaynor, acting administrator of FEMA, Department of Homeland Security, named Gerard M. Stolar as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.