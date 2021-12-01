Poteet Named Director of OPS

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF OPELIKA

The city of Opelika announced Brent Poteet as the new director of Opelika Power Services (OPS) following the Nov. 16 city council meeting. Poteet replaces Derek Lee who resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Poteet has been with OPS for six years serving as the assistant director and manager of distribution services. In that role, he was responsible for all day-to-day operations and engineering functions. As the director, he will oversee the business and operational functions for the entire agency.

Poteet’s 25-year career in the industry has developed from the ground up. He advanced to become a journeyman lineman, crew foreman, operations manager and director of operations/engineering. This was prior to returning to college and earning a bachelor’s degree in Public Safety and Emergency Management and an MBA from Capella University while working full time.

“Brent has already been a great asset to the city for many years,” said Mayor Gary Fuller. “His knowledge and leadership skills will take OPS to the next level. I look forward to seeing how he and the OPS crews work together to better serve the citizens of Opelika in the coming years.”

Poteet said, “We have a great group of talented and hardworking folks at OPS. They are the ones who ‘keep the lights on’ every day. Our goals at OPS are simple — to provide safe, reliable and affordable electrical services to the citizens and businesses of Opelika — and to keep customer service at the forefront of all we do. I’m very honored to serve as the director of OPS. Opelika is a great city where the people are proud of their town. Cindy and I echo the welcoming voices of many of the first locals we met, ‘You’re gonna love Opelika.’”

Natives of Northwest Georgia, Poteet, and his wife Cindy, moved to Opelika nearly six years ago to join the OPS team.