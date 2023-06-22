Pilot Club of Lee County Installs New Officers

Pictured Left to right: Karene Henson 2022-23 governor elect, Alabama District, Pilot International installed the new officers for 2023-2024 Lee County Pilot Club of Lee County.

President – Claire Plott

President Elect – Marie Traylor

Recording/Corresponding Secretary – Star Wray

Treasurer – Mary Browning

Directors – Lynn Mott, Nancy Barron and Faye McCrary

The Pilot Club of Lee County’s mission is to serve the citizens of Lee County through projects and donations to assist citizens with brain disorders and their care-takers. It also focuses on educating the community and youth about the needs of brain-disordered citizens by providing opportunities for service.

For more information, please check the Facebook Page, Pilot Club of Lee County.