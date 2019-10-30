Pike Road demolishes visiting Beulah 55-14 on Thursday night

By Morgan Bryce

Last Friday night’s chances of stormy weather moved Beulah’s trip to Pike Road up to Thursday night, but did little to help the Bobcats in a 55-14 loss to the Patriots.

Pike Road exploded in the first half, jumping out to a 48-0 lead before Beulah was able to counter with a score of their own late in the second quarter.

Only two scores were registered in the second half, with Beulah adding their second and final score of the night to cut the Patriot lead briefly to 34 points before Pike Road re-extended their lead to 41 in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots stifled Beulah’s oft-potent rushing attack, limiting the Bobcats to 58 yards on 21 carries. Donquavious Moreland was the leading rusher with nine carries for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Kaleb Abney completed 6-of-8 passes for 110 yards and a TD pass to Moreland. Jeremy Conway and Jaquavion Johnson combined for 32 yards on three receptions.

Defensively, cornerback Billy Wayne Sykes led with three tackles, including one for a loss. Multiple players finished with two tackles each.

On special teams, Austin Billingsley maintained a 27.5 yards-per-punt average on four punts. Moreland went 2-for-2 on extra-point attempts.

With the loss, Beulah falls to 3-6 overall, 1-6 in region play. They will host non-region opponent McKenzie High School (1-8) next Friday in their regular season finale at Bobcat Stadium, which is located behind Beulah High School at 4848 County Road 270 in Valley.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. C.S.T.