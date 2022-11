Phillip Jerome Smith of Andalusia, Alabama, passed away Nov. 13, 2022, at Arbor Springs in Opelika. Phillip was the son of Bascom and Ophelia Smith. He is survived by his brother, John (Nancy) Smith and two stepdaughters, Kathryn (Pudden) Watkins and Laurie (Ronnie) Stapp. Phillip served in active duty during the Vietnam War for four years in the Air Force from 1967 to 1971. There will be a private interment beside his beloved wife, Kathryn (Kiki) McCall Smith. He will be missed.