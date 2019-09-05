PETITION TO PROBATE WILL NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMAM
ESTATE NO. 2019-B-047
IN RE: ESTATE OF Phillip C. Kelley, Jr., DECEASED
PETITION TO PROBATE WILL
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of PHILLIP C. KELLEY, JR., deceased, having been granted to the SHERRY D. THARPE OLIVER, on the 27th day of August, 2019. by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
s/Raymond L. Jackson. Jr./
Raymond L. Jackson Jr.
Attorney for SHERRY D. THARPE OLIVER – Executor of the Estate of Phillip C. Kelley, Jr., Deceased
Legal Run 09/04/19, 09/11/19 & 09/18/19

