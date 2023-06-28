Passing the Torch: Kid’s Community Market

BY LIVI WELCH

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA —

No one can doubt that children are full of creativity. Now, they have a place to turn their dreams into a legitimate business at the inaugural Kids Community Market.

On July 1, come out to Opelika Courthouse Square from noon to 5 p.m. to support children of all ages selling food, drinks, art and more.

Parents could sign their children up for a slot last month. Any child could register, with or without a business license. The event was approved by the city and welcome to children from all areas.

Everything on sale is made by a child. Adult spaces are available, but only for advertising.

The event is sponsored by Isaac’s Lemonade, a local business established two years ago when Isaac Jones, then 7 years old, started selling his homemade lemonade. Isaac wanted a dirt bike, so his mother, Lexie Symone, encouraged him to save up for it that summer.

But the two never could have foreseen how much Isaac’s freshly squeezed lemonade would take the community by storm. People who had seen their advertisement on social media began showing up in the dozens, eager to taste different fruity flavors.

Now, Isaac has his own business, and he and his mother are looking to help other kids start their own, too. They created the Kids Community Market to help creative children gain business experience and develop their financial skills to find success like Isaac has.

“Isaac received so much support from the community. They’ve helped him build his brand from the ground up,” Symone said. “I know there are so many children like Isaac that have parents like me who want their child to be their best self but sometimes may need a little extra help in doing so. It means so much to us to try to bring as much exposure to their business as possible.”

“I feel like it is important for us adults to help support the children because the children are our future,” she said. “We have to learn to pass the torch. Kids are so creative and intelligent. All they need is [an] opportunity.”

But learning how to run a business isn’t everything Symone and Isaac have in mind. Additionally, they want the kids market to serve as a place for children to connect and support each other.

“We would love for them to learn [how to] create great business relationships, interacting, customer service skills, [and] most importantly, love and kindness,” Symone said.

Though so young, Isaac has made an incredible impact on the Auburn-Opelika community, but he has no desire to stand alone in the spotlight.

“Thank you to everyone who helped me,” he said. “I am grateful and will pass along everything I’ve learned to help someone else. Be nice and love on everyone. If you can help them out, help them from your heart.”

Be sure to stop by the Kids Community Market on July 1.