Panthers’ Regular Seasons End In Losses

The Smiths Station High School varsity boys and girls basketball teams closed their seasons out with losses on the road to Russell County. The Lady Panthers fell, 49-57, and the boys were defeated 60-64. The Panthers were back in action Feb. 9 in the 7A Area Tournament at Auburn High School, facing the No.1-seeded Tigers as the No. 4 seed. The girls were in action Feb. 7 at Central-Phenix City High School, facing the No.1-seeded Red Devils as the No. 4 seed. Their season came to a close with a 52-22 loss at the hands of Central.

Photos By Matt Austin / For The Observer

Smiths Station traveled to Russell County for their final road games before the tournament. Russell County would sweep the night.
