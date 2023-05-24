P and L Truck and Trailer Repair Partners with U-Haul

CONTRIBUTED TO

THE OBSERVER

CUSSETA —

U-Haul Co. of Alabama Inc. announced that P and L Truck and Trailer Repair LLC has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Cusseta community.

P and L Truck and Trailer Repair at 5100 County Road 209 will offer services such as U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 334-528-0186 or visiting www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Cusseta-AL-36852/003568/.

P and L Truck and Trailer Repair owner Paul Triponey said he is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Lee County.

U-Haul has teamed up with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

Because no financial investment is required to be a dealer, these local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses that have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents support customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.

