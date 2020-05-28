OPS reinstating late and nonpayment fees

Special to the Opelika Observer



The following is a press release from OPS:

Opelika Power Services (OPS) is glad to see that businesses are reopening and that people are going back to work. We hope our policy of waiving late and nonpayment fees have helped our customers during this time.

OPS will resume adding late fees to bills that are due by 4:30 p.m. on or after June 10. Nonpayment fees will be added to the bills that are due on June 10 after 4:30 p.m. on June 17. Each bill due after June 10 will have the delinquent date and nonpayment date listed on the bill (there are four due dates during each month). All past due amounts will need to be paid by the delinquent date on your bill to avoid late fees and payment must be received by the nonpayment date to avoid power from being disconnected. Please call us if you need to make additional arrangements.

OPS encourages you to pay your bill monthly by the delinquent date to avoid any fees in the future. Signing up for bank drafting with a customer service representative or online will ensure your bill is paid on time each month; your account will not be drafted until the last day before the delinquent date shown on the bill. You can also pay through our website, www.opelikapower.com, or by phone.

Our lobby will remain closed at this time but should be opening soon. Our drive-thru window is still open each business day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Our customer’s health and well-being are important to us and we are putting measures in place to protect their safety and the safety of our employees. We would like to encourage people not to come into the office to pay their bill as we have many ways to pay without having to make a trip to our office. Payments can be made by mail, online at www.opelikapower.com or by calling OPS at 334-705-5170 – Option 2. If a customer needs to sign up for service or transfer service, they can call 334-705-5170 – Option 3 to speak to a customer service representative. If a customer has business that requires an appointment, they can call 334-705-5170 – Option 3 to schedule the appointment.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call us and we will be happy to work with you.