OPS, AMEA announces 2021scholarship winners

Opelika Power Services and the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) are pleased to announce the local winners of the 2021 AMEA Scholarship.

Each year, AMEA helps 40 high school seniors across the state who plan to enroll in a four-year college/university, community college and/or vocational school in Alabama. Each of the 40 scholarship recipients will receive a $2,500 scholarship for a total of $100,000 awarded in this year’s program. AMEA received 178 scholarship applications in the 2021 program. “I truly appreciate AMEA for supporting our local students. This scholarship will take some financial pressure off of students and parents, as well as instill a sense of motivation. I’m proud of the success and amazing results that come out of Opelika High School,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.

This year’s AMEA Academic Scholarship recipients from Opelika include:

– Laura Tyson Daffin, Opelika High School, Opelika

– Nicholas Garrett Fitzwater, Opelika High School, Opelika

– Braxton Asenath Harris, Opelika High School, Opelika

– Leighanna Virginia Howell, Opelika High School, Opelika.

Since 1992, AMEA and its members have provided over $2.5 million in scholarships to the graduating high school seniors who receive their electric service from AMEA Members. To be eligible for the AMEA scholarships, a student’s family must receive electric service from an AMEA Member city electric utility and the student must attend an Alabama college/university or vocational school.

“We take our role as a good corporate citizen seriously,” said Fred D. Clark Jr., AMEA president and CEO. “That’s why we, along with our members, support education initiatives, like the AMEA cholarship Program, that contribute to making our state economically competitive. We congratulate this year’s scholarship winners.”

About AMEA

AMEA, a joint action agency formed in 1981, is the wholesale power provider for 11 public power utilities in Alabama, which serve approximately 350,000 customers in the cities of Alexander City, Dothan, Fairhope, Foley, LaFayette, Lanett, Luverne, Opelika, Piedmont, Sylacauga and Tuskegee.