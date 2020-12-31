Opelika’s Watts and Stinson earn ASWA first-team honors

By Wil Crews

Opelika’s Eric Watts and Jarrell Stinson were named to the ASWA Class 6A All-State First Team along with 18 other players from schools in Lee County.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 2020 All-State football teams were announced last week. The teams are selected through nominations from statewide coaches and voted on by members of the ASWA prep committee, which also selects a Coach of the Year in each classification.

The finalists for Back and Lineman of the Year in each class are expected to be released this week. Those winners, along with the state’s Mr. Football, will be announced in January.

Here are the 2020 ASWA All-State football players from Lee County:

7A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

OL: Cort Bradley, Auburn, Sr.

DL: Powell Gordon, Auburn, Jr.

DB: Quar Nelms, Auburn, Sr.

P: Matthew Rhodes, Auburn, Sr.

7A SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

WR: Bryson Clague, Auburn, Sr.

DL: Cam Reese, Auburn, Sr.

Athlete: Amaury Hutchinson, Auburn, Sr.

7A HONORABLE MENTION

PK: Josh Owsley, Auburn, Jr.

LB: Jordan Jones, Smiths Station, Sr.

6A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

RB: Eric Watts, Opelika, Sr.

DB: Jarell Stinson, Opelika, Jr.

6A SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

DL: Trevon Moore, Opelika, Sr.

6A HONORABLE MENTION

LB: Anthony Martin, Opelika, Sr.

5A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

OL: Eston Harris, Beauregard, Jr.

1A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

DB: Walter Tatum, Notasulga, Sr.

1A SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

PK: Justin Tirado, Notasulga, Jr.

DB: Rayshaun Butts, Loachapoka, Sr.

1A HONORABLE MENTION

DL: Keith Heard, Notasulga, Jr.

LB: Jordan Holley, Loachapoka, Sr.

AISA SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

DL: D.J. Robertson, Lee-Scott, Sr.

Furthermore, because we covered their 2020 football season, the Observer wants to give our own honorable mentions to players from the Glenwood Gators (Russell County) who made All-State teams.

AISA FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE:

RB: Kye Robichaux, Glenwood, Sr.

LB: BJ Snellgrove, Glenwood, Sr.

DB: Jackson Griner, Glenwood, Sr.

AISA SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Athlete: A.J. Harris, Glenwood, So.