Opelika’s State of the City Set for March 29

BY WIL CREWS

SPORTSCREWS@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

AUBURN —

The city of Opelika’s annual State of the City event is set for March 29 at the Bottling Plant Event Center in downtown Opelika.

The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. as Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller will deliver his comprehensive presentation updating citizens on the state of the city. Wear red and black cocktail attire — and your dancing shoes — as music and dancing will follow.

“We will have cocktail hour brought to you by John Emerald Distillery, and then we will go hear from Mayor Fuller, and he will share what’s happening,” said Opelika Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Ali Rauch to The Observer in a February interview. “When he is done, we are going to turn on the music and hopefully dance the night away.”

The price to attend is $50 for chamber members and $75 for non-chamber members. Chamber member VIP tickets are also available for $75, while general admission VIP tickets for non-chamber members are $100. There are a limited number of VIP tickets available. Those will include a private cocktail hour with special guests and elected officials. All ticketholders will receive a drink ticket and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

The deadline to register is Friday, March 24, at 5 p.m.