Opelika’s recycling centers reopen

The City of Opelika reopened the Jeter Avenue Recycling Center on June 1 and the 8th Avenue Recycling Center on June 2.

Operational days and hours will remain the same:

• Jeter Avenue – Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• 8th Avenue -Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These centers are available to the public free of charge. For convenience, Opelika offers curbside pickup for $10 a month. New curbside customers will receive the first two months free.

Many recycling programs have experienced increased contamination in recent weeks. Please follow the guidelines and Recycle Right Opelika.

The City of Opelika would like to thank everyone for their patience during this shut down. They know many of the residents have stored their recycling during this time. They are excited to be able to reopen and provide this service again to the citizens of Opelika.