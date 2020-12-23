Opelika’s Mando America Corporation investing additional capital and creating new jobs

Contributed by

the city of Opelika

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announced today that an existing Opelika manufacturing company ¬– Mando America Corporation – will be investing additional capital for new equipment and creating new jobs.

Mayor Gary Fuller stated, “Mando is one of our largest manufacturing employers here in Opelika. We are so pleased that they continue to invest in our community and add more jobs. We appreciate our local industries establishing roots in Opelika and continuing to push for growth and progress.”

Mando currently has more than 500 team members in Opelika and with this new investment of over $11.8 million in capital, they will be creating four new jobs.

Mando’s Opelika operations continue to produce brake calipers and suspension systems to support the company’s customer base located throughout the U.S.

Mando Corporation is one of the leading automotive parts manufacturers in the world, specializing in internationally competitive state-of-the-art chassis components and systems. Through its extensive research and development, Mando has succeeded in becoming the first manufacturer in Korea to develop advanced products such as ABS (Anti-Lock Brake System), ESP (Electronic Stability Program), CDC (Continuous Damping Control), ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and EPS (Electric Power Steering), which clearly demonstrates Mando’s ability to respond to customer needs on a global basis. Headquartered in South Korea, the company operates 20 manufacturing plants and 18 R&D centers in 10 countries. Mando employs over 12,400 associates worldwide. Further information about Mando is available at: www.mando.com.

City of Opelika Economic Development Director Lori Huguley added, “Mando is a great community partner. It is a great testament to their workforce and the business climate in Opelika that they continue to invest and grow here.”