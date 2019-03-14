Opelika’s Azalea and Dogwood Trail to open to visitors next Thursday

Special to the Opelika Observer

Keep Opelika Beautiful will kick off the Azalea and Dogwood Trail on March 21.

The trail begins at the corner of 2nd Avenue and 8th Street and winds throughout the historic district and other neighborhoods of Opelika. KOB has partnered with Lee County Master Gardeners to include the Salem-Shotwell Bridge and Caroline Dean Wildflower Garden in this year’s trail. This will give visitors a chance to enjoy a short walk.

“The Azalea and Dogwood Trail is an annual highlight for Opelika. This year, we slightly altered the course of the trail,” said KOB director Tipi Miller. “These simple changes will allow visitors to see different beautiful flowers and homes in Opelika.”

For the Azalea and Dogwood Trail, visitors may follow the green arrows signs or pick up an Azalea and Dogwood Trail directional card at the Opelika Chamber of Commerce or City Hall. Directions can also be found at the Keep Opelika Beautiful website. The trail has been a long-standing highlight of the spring season in Opelika for more than three decades.

For more information, call 334-749-4970.