Opelika’s Azalea and Dogwood Trail Opens

Keep Opelika Beautiful

Keep Opelika Beautiful will kicked off the Azalea and Dogwood Trail on Monday, March 21. The Trail begins at corner of 2nd Avenue and 8th Street and winds throughout the historic district and other neighborhoods of Opelika. Keep Opelika Beautiful has partnered with Lee County Master Gardeners to include the Salem-Shotwell Bridge and Caroline Dean Wildflower Garden in the Azalea & Dogwood Trail. This will give visitors a chance to enjoy a short walk.

“The Azalea and Dogwood Trail is an annual highlight for Opelika,” said Tipi Miller, director of Keep Opelika Beautiful. “We encourage people to take advantage of walking, biking or driving through the trail. There are many beautiful flowers and homes in Opelika.”

For the Azalea and Dogwood Trail, visitors may follow the green arrows signs or pick up an Azalea and Dogwood Trail directional card at the Opelika Chamber of Commerce or City Hall. Directions can also be found at the Keep Opelika Beautiful website and Facebook page. The Azalea and Dogwood Trail has been long-standing highlight of the spring season in Opelika for over three decades.

For more information contact Keep Opelika Beautiful at (334) 749-4970 or tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.