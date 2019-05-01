Opelika’s Alsobrook Law Group to reopen today in former home of Greenhouse Restaurant on 9th Street

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Alsobrook Law Group, an Opelika-based law firm, has relocated and will open today in the building that was once the historic Greenhouse Restaurant at 114 N. 9th St.

“We have been dedicated to serving the community within Opelika, Auburn, and the surrounding communities for several years,” said Attorney Zach D. Alsobrook, a senior partner in the firm. “But we have simply outgrown our existing space and needed to move to a larger space that would better accommodate our needs and the needs of our clients.”

Alsobrook Law Group practices criminal defense, family law, business law, personal injury, and several other areas. Alsobrook was born and raised in Opelika and is a graduate of Auburn University. After graduating from law school, he practiced in Birmingham before returning to his roots and setting up his practice in Opelika.

Alsobrook has established a successful track record both inside and outside the courtroom. He is a highly skilled negotiator who is very adept at crafting practical and innovative solutions to help his clients avoid costly and protracted litigation, and in the case of criminal defense, secure the most favorable outcome possible. He is also a strong litigator who is ready and willing to bring a case to trial when necessary to serve the best interests of his clients.

The firm’s approach of providing strong legal representation with a personal touch has resulted in healthy growth over the years, largely through referrals from satisfied clients.

“I am privileged to work and serve in the community where I grew up,” Alsobrook said. “And I believe our commitment to highly personalized service is one of the major reasons so many of our clients are referred to us from those we have represented in the past. And to help serve everyone better, we are excited to announce our move to what used to be the Greenhouse Restaurant on the corner of 2nd Avenue and North 9th Street.”

The Greenhouse Restaurant was a once-beloved Opelika dining spot that opened in January 1978. It was open for 14 years before falling victim to the 1991 recession and forced to close its doors. The historic property was built in 1900 and contains nearly 5,000 square feet, giving Alsobrook Law Group the space needed to effectively manage their continued growth.

“We know how much the Greenhouse Restaurant meant to the people of Opelika, and we are humbled to be occupying the building where this restaurant was once housed. From our new location, we will continue to serve the people of our community and work hard to help maintain the history and traditions that have made our community great,” Alsobrook said.

Office Manager Jessica Hooten said there will be facade improvements to the home during the next few months.



For more information on Alsobrook law group, visit https://www.alsolaw.com/.