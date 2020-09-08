Opelika Wins Four Prestigious Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence

Courtesy of Opelika

Main Street

Opelika has been awarded four prestigious 2020 Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence.

The awards are designed to honor projects, organizations and individuals that make a tremendous impact in their Main Street community.

Opelika received the following awards:

• Excellence in Business Promotion (COVID-19 related): Opelika Main Street COVID-19 Billboard Campaign

• Excellence in Promotion: Opelika Main Street On Tap

• Excellence in Building Design: Davis Mann & Co.

• Main Street Hero Award: Opelika Observer

“These awards show the strength of downtown Opelika and of our local Main Street program,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “Through our many initiatives and programs, Opelika Main Street works each day to ensure our downtown grows and thrives!”

“It’s an honor to recognize outstanding community projects, leaders and volunteers,” said Main Street Alabama President/State Coordinator Mary Helmer. “The awards represent the good work being done in Main Street Alabama communities, including those that were initiated after the pandemic, sparking creative ways to promote and help struggling businesses.”

One of the oldest Main Street programs in Alabama, Opelika follows the four-point model of Organization, Design, Promotion and Economic Vitality developed by the National Main Street Center.

About Opelika Main Street:

Founded in 1987, Opelika Main Street helps assist in the revitalization of historic downtown Opelika through facade grants, beatification projects, economic development efforts, business professional development programs and various community events. Learn more about Opelika Main Street by going to opelikamainstreet.org or by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Main Street Alabama:

Main Street Alabama focuses on bringing jobs, dollars and people back to Alabama’s historic communities. Economic development is at the heart of our efforts to revitalize downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.

Main Street Alabama has 28 Designated Programs and 20 Downtown Network Communities. Alexander City, Anniston, Athens, Atmore, Birmingham, Birmingham’s Historic 4th Ave Business District, Calera, Columbiana, Decatur, Dothan, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Florence, Foley, Fort Payne, Gadsden, Headland, Heflin, Jasper, Marion, Monroeville, Montevallo, Opelika, Oxford, Scottsboro, South Huntsville, and Wetumpka each have Designated Programs and new communities will be added annually. Applications to become a Designated Program will be available in Spring 2021. Until then, communities interested in downtown revitalization can participate in Main Street Alabama’s Downtown Network.