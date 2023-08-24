Opelika Wins Awards of Excellence 

CONTRIBUTED BY

Main Street Alabama held its 10th annual Awards of Excellence Banquet Aug. 17 at Stovehouse in Huntsville, Alabama, to celebrate the successes of local programs. The event was sponsored by Alabama Municipal Electric Authority and Alfa Companies.

Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator Mary Helmer Wirth, and Assistant State Coordinator, Trisha Black, recognized projects and individuals who made significant contributions to their communities. The Awards of Excellence program highlighted the tremendous impacts of the honorees in their respective areas.

Opelika Main Street was awarded the following awards:

1. Excellence in Reinvestment Total of 30,0000,000 in Reinvestment

2. Excellence in Volunteer Development for Volunteer Reception

3. Main Street Hero award was given to Crawford Willis Group

“These awards show the determination of downtown Opelika [and its] willingness to continue to thrive even after hardship and the fire,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Melissa Munford Mcurdy. “Opelika’s downtown and Main Street program are important economic drivers for our entire community. Since 2014, downtown Opelika has seen 39 net new businesses, over 132 new jobs and over $39 million in new investments. This represents real growth and economic opportunity for all members of the Opelika community.”

“Last night, a celebration was held to recognize the achievements of various local Main Street,” Wirth said. “Each community has been working tirelessly to improve, reinvigorate and revitalize their downtown or district. The success stories shared at the event were truly inspiring, showcasing the dedication of businesses, organizations and individuals in making their communities the best they can be.”

The Awards of Excellence Banquet is a highlight of LAB, a three-day conference that bolsters the efforts of communities participating in the nationally acclaimed Main Street program or those communities interested in downtown revitalization. The 10th annual event drew over 150 community leaders from Alabama.

