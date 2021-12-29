Opelika to Receive Portion of Class-Action Settlement

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

During last week’s city council meeting the Opelika City Council went into an executive session to discuss a settlement in a class-action lawsuit. Following the executive session, the council voted to authorize the city of Opelika to join Alabama and other local governments as participants in the lawsuit settlement with Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. known as the Endo Settlement. In the complaint, the plaintiffs alleged “that Endo, among others, violated Alabama law by deceptively marketing opioid pain medications so as to overstate their efficacy and downplay the associated risk of addiction, which resulted in a public nuisance in Alabama; (ii) alleging that Endo, among others, violated federal and state law by failing to monitor, report and not ship alleged suspicious orders of opioid pain medications; and (iii) asserting claims for damages, equitable abatement, civil penalties and other relief.”

The state of Alabama will receive $25 million in the settlement and Opelika will receive a portion of those funds after court costs and attorney’s fees have been deducted.

During the meeting, Mayor Gary Fuller recognized Jimmy Johnson as the NFHS 2020-21 Boy’s Track & Field Alabama State Coach of the Year during a presentation with OHS Principal Ferrell Seymour and Opelika City Schools board member Chuck Beams.

Fuller also announced the appointment of City Clerk Russell A. Jones to the ACHR Board for a term ending Nov. 3, 2025.

OTHER BUSINESS

– The council approved a request from Jay Goga 2710 Inc. dba Hwy 280 Exxon, for a beer and wine off premise alcohol license.

– The council held public hearings for weed abatement assessments for 1109 Magnolia St. and 105 Vaughan Ave. during the meeting and later voted to approve the assessments.

– The council held a public hearing on amending the zoning ordinance and map to rezone 3.3 acres of land located at 1200 block South Fox Run Parkway and then later introduced the ordinance for first reading.

– The council approved expense reports from various departments.

– The council approved a resolution to designate city personal property surplus and authorize the disposal of the property.

– The council voted to approve the purchase of a 2022 Caterpillar 289D3 Canopy Skid Steer for Opelika Power Services.

– The council voted to approve the purchase of two Sutphen Program 2 Custom Pumpers and Equipment for the fire department.

– The council voted to approve an agreement with CDW Government, LLC for datacenter services for the IT department.

– The council voted to approve tax abatements and exemptions for Mando America Corporation. Mando plans to expand their facility with $8.9 million in new equipment and building improvements.

– The council voted to authorize an engagement letter with Samford & Denson, LLP, to be the local counsel of record for the city for a lawsuit that has been filed against the city pertaining to the recently approved rental ordinance.

– The council approved an annual appropriation contract for FY2022 with the Alabama Council on Human Relations.

– The council approved an annual appropriation contract for One Voice Shelter Coalition.

– The council introduced an ordinance for first reading to Authorize First Amendment to the Option and Lease Agreement with Level-Up Towers.